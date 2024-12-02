First Internet Bank adopts EyeVerify biometrics technology

As a result, First Internet Bank customers are able to log in using their smartphone’s camera and an ‘eyeprint’ instead of a user ID and password.

EyeVerify’s Eyeprint ID technology uses the camera on iPhone and Android phones to capture an image of the eye and matches the unique vein pattern to verify identity.

The solution provides automatic authentication if the eye image matches the eyeprint registered with the device. Eyeprint ID access is now available through the First IB personal banking mobile app, for both iPhone and Android users.