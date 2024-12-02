First Data tackles fraud on omnichannel retailing with new solution

Fraud Detect leverages artificial intelligence with machine learning, fraud scoring, cybersecurity intelligence, and information from the Dark Web to provide merchants with the capability to detect fraudulent in-store, at the pump, online, mobile, and in-app transactions.

The solution is available for businesses of all sizes and is applicable to a wide variety of industries, including retailers, restaurants, petroleum companies, and service providers.

First Data provides electronic commerce and payment solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers.