First Data receives data security approval from ICO

This approval will grant the company permission to manage customer data across borders, following a 2011 decision from the ICO granting First Data its Controller BCR, which applies to the transfer of employee data across countries.

Approval by the ICO reinforces that First Data’s data privacy principles are aligned with the European Union’s (EU) Data Protection Directive, which is recognized as the most rigorous data privacy framework in the world.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.