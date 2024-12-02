First Data and Verifone enter strategic alliance

The partnership will help US merchants reduce exposure to large-scale consumer payment data breaches and expedite merchant acceptance of EMV-enabled credit and debit cards.

First Data will now offer Verifone’s Secure Commerce Architecture (SCA) solution to its US merchant clients who use Verifone equipment within an integrated point of sale (IPOS) system. SCA helps to solve the difficulties of EMV compliance by eliminating the flow of consumer payment data into the IPOS. Payment data will also now flow through First Data’s TransArmor data protection solution, enabling encrypted delivery directly to First Data from the Verifone payment terminal.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.

VeriFone Systems is a global provider of secure electronic payment solutions. VeriFone provides expertise, solutions and services that add value to the point of sale with merchant-operated, consumer-facing and self-service payment systems for the financial, retail, hospitality, petroleum, government and healthcare vertical markets.