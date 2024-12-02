First Data and Trustwave partner to deliver information security to businesses

Through this agreement, the two companies will help businesses secure sensitive information, including payment card data, and comply with payment industry data security standards.

Businesses that use First Data payment processing services will have access to a solution delivered through Trustwave’s cloud-based TrustKeeper platform. The service will deliver security through endpoint security and ecommerce vulnerability monitoring while helping businesses achieve and maintain compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

First Data customers can also access additional Trustwave Managed Security Services designed to help them address various information security threats.

First Data enables payment transactions for merchants, financial institutions and their customers, whether the choice of payment is by debit or credit card, gift card, check or mobile phone.

Trustwave is a provider of compliance, web, application, network and data security solutions delivered through the cloud, managed security services, software and appliances.