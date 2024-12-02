First Data and ReD team up for fraud offering in Mexico

Through this partnership, First Data will introduce the real-time fraud prevention service, Red Shield to its existing and prospective merchant customer base in the region, focused initially on Mexico.

First Data is a global technology provider in the financial services industry, with 24,000 employee-owners and operations in 35 countries. Presently, businesses in nearly 70 countries use First Data to process more than 2,000 financial transactions per second, totaling USD 1.8 trillion a year.

ReD serves customers from multiple sectors and across six continents, from offices in Argentina, Australia, China, Dubai, France, South Africa, Uk and the US.

