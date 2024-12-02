First Atlantic Commerce (FAC) adds Kount to platform

Now merchants can access Kounts risk mitigation services via one interface to FAC -- with or without our transaction processing solutions.

Kount delivers an all-in-one, SaaS model fraud and risk management platform for companies operating in customer-not-present (CNP) environments looking to enhance and simplify fraud detection and dramatically improve bottom-line profitability.

For each transaction, Kounts ‘decisioning’ engine goes beyond industry standard blacklists and simple fraud rules by analyzing hundreds of relevant variables and activity across the globe in real-time. The result is a highly predictive fraud assessment delivered in an average of just 350 milliseconds.