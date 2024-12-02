Firmex adds two-factor authentication feature

When enabled, users must verify their identity not only with a username and password, but also with a one-time use security code. The security code can be delivered via SMS text message, an automated voice call to the user’s mobile phone, or via e-mail.

Two-step authentication is another security tool that Firmex administrators can apply to highly sensitive websites and projects, in addition to restricting user access by IP address, applying advanced password controls, and requesting unusual behaviour notifications.

Firmex is a Canada-based cloud-based virtual data room service provider. Virtual data rooms facilitate secure document sharing across corporate firewalls.