Firma upgrades anti-financial crime services with Napier

Napier, which works with financial organisations around the globe to provide AI-led anti-money laundering solutions, will supply Firma with Transaction Monitoring, Client Activity Review, and Risk-based Scorecard solutions to support identification and management of risk.

Established in 1998 in Edmonton, Alberta, Firma operates globally and has offices in the UK, New Zealand, and Australia. Firma’s compliance team will use Napier solutions to spot any suspicious activity, and to support their ongoing commitment with relevant regulatory obligations.

With a presence in the UK, North America, Australia, Singapore and Dubai, Napier has a growing global footprint and increasing roster of international customers, according to the official press release.