FireEye acquires iSight to focus on cyber-attacks before they happen

iSight claims to have 250 agents across 17 countries, including Ukraine, Brazil and India. The team collects intelligence, and speaks altogether 29 languages. They make up former government or security officials in countries where they are based. They detect by monitoring online hacker forums and discuss local sources to identify potentials threats or hackers.

In the cyber realm, countries are looking for ways to establish and enforce behaviors, and attribution will do just that – attribution will deter potential attackers and can potentially soften the blow for breached entities.

Attack groups are constantly changing their approach to accomplish their mission, companies need to develop forward-looking capabilities to keep off with the changing threat landscape and make sure they are aware of the specific threats that are targeting their organization and industry.