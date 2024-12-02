Finxact announces Core-as-a-Service on Microsoft Azure

Finxact is responding to market demand from its clients and prospects to support Azure. Finxact chose Microsoft based on its digital transformation features, which enables banks access to Azure's security and compliance coverage of various cloud providers. The Finxact Core-as-a-Service is a transaction processing engine and inventory management system for a bank’s deposit and loan positions.

The service was introduced when the banking industry had already experienced adoption of public cloud for office productivity suites and front-end customer channel applications. The companies are also co-developing in areas where core transaction data can be inspected and ingested by analytics and decisioning tools such as Microsoft Power BI, according to the official press release.