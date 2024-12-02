Finuevo Digital adds inbuilt onboarding process





In particular, the user is guided through a wizard to provide the necessary information in a methodical way, during onboarding, which eliminates dropouts and automates the processes to the extent needed.

Digital onboarding can be initiated either from an external source, such as an advertisement on social media or ad-hoc from the app/website. For the former, the system is designed to show a browser-based landing page where the user can easily find his/her way around. Once ready to proceed, the user is prompted to enter basic information thus avoiding overflow of questions and info requests.

Similar practices are applied when the user onboards from an app or website. A list of the available banking services and products is displayed to select the desired ones and then the same process as above is followed. Information is stored so that the user can complete the process at a later stage from any digital channel (Internet or mobile banking). The system asks for biometrics or a PIN for secure connection.