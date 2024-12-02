



As part of this initiative, FintechOS is set to leverage Fort’s cybersecurity capabilities to optimise its defences against cybercrime as it expands its operations across the US, UK, and Europe. The company intends to ensure compliance with cybersecurity and digital resilience demands across all worldwide jurisdictions, aligning with third-party risk assessment criteria imposed by global banks, insurance firms, and financial institutions in their procurement processes.











This expansion follows a four-year collaboration between the two companies, during which FintechOS utilised Fort’s cybersecurity and cyber defence services to grow from a Romanian startup to a global fintech presence. Additionally, Fort has assisted FintechOS in obtaining SOC2 and ISO 27001 certification in both Europe and the US while also providing the company with various solutions, including SOC-as-a-Service and DevSecOps consultancy.

Furthermore, at the time of writing, FintechOS provided its tools, which include a platform developed to facilitate digital advancement for financial services companies, to nearly 50 clients in the US, UK, Continental Europe, and APAC, with them leveraging the solution to modernise their core infrastructure, expand into additional markets, and address new business models. FintechOS’s development was also facilitated by a USD 60 million Series B+ funding round from May 2024. At that time, the company underlined that the investment solidified its strategy of core modernisation through its financial product management solution.





