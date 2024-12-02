Fintech Finway launches SME liquidity management solution

Finway acts as a "financial operating system for SMEs" that combines holistic expense management, smart company cards, budgets, preparatory accounting with a Datev interface, and liquidity and cash flow management on a holistic platform. Their solution can be used as a free stand-alone solution and as a supplement to the existing financial operating system with expense management, virtual and physical cards, budget planning, reporting, and preparatory accounting. Over 4500 banks can be integrated into the software via an API.

Standalone product users can upgrade to the main Finway product at a later date without data loss, depending on their interests. Liquidity management is now automatically available for existing Finway customers. There is no functional difference between the "Standalone" and "Integrated" versions. With the second version, new functions were added, including CSV imports and exports, open invoice items, burn rate & runway overviews, more extensive analyses of planned expenses and synergies with Finway's main product. The goal of the company is faster processing of invoices and cost savings.