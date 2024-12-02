FinSS Global partners with Salt Edge to meet the CDR requirements in Australia





As the Australian Government is committed to enforcing the regulatory adoption by the market, with the financial sector being the first one, institutions are now racing to become CDR compliant in 2021. That’s why FinSS Global and Salt Edge are aiming to help banks, credit unions, building societies, EMIs, neobanks, and other financial institutions follow regulations while protecting customers’ data and privacy under Open Banking.

The CDR Compliance solution is made up of components and configuration items such as an API for sharing consumer data together with a sandbox for ADRs’ testing, a Consent Management API to assure end-customers’ full visibility and control over their granted contents, a dashboard for the data holder to have control and access to statistics, an ADR Developer Portal for integration and interaction with bank’s channel, a multi-factor authentication solution for end-customers’ security, ADR verification, and others.