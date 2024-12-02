Finologee implements Konsentus Verify technology





Finologee serves more than 100 banks, institutions, and corporate clients. With its ‘PSD2 for Banks’ compliance platform, it enables 35 financial institutions to meet their regulatory obligations by providing a secure framework to permit access to their clients’ accounts by third party providers.

Konsentus Verify is an infrastructure platform enabling financial institutions to transact safely and securely within the Open Banking and Open Finance ecosystems by performing real-time identity and regulatory checking services. By checking a third party’s legitimacy and current regulatory status, each time a transaction request is made, Verify ensures that account access is never given to fraudulent third parties.