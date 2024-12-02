finleap partners The Ego Company

The company comes with the ID app and platform myEGO2Go, a storage area for user data scanned from an ID. According to the company’s management, digital ID is a component for the development of platforms within other industries, mainly in the real estate sector.

The platform is expected to be added to a new data storage system thus allowing the finleap partners to integrate into their business models. The customers will need a one-time KYC process that can then be utilised for later transactions.