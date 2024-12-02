Finland's DVV expands EU digital wallet testing with Amadeus

The initiative is part of the European Commission’s broader effort to establish standardised digital identity frameworks across the European Union.

As part of the pilot programme, the DVV is undertaking three main functions: acting as a wallet provider, overseeing Person Identification Data (PID) management, and serving as a PhotoID provider. These responsibilities place the agency at the core of Finland’s digital identity verification infrastructure development.

Travel sector testing with Amadeus

In collaboration with Amadeus, a travel technology company that has recently expanded its digital identity capabilities, the DVV is testing a use case focused on online check-in. This follows Amadeus’s strategic expansion, which included acquiring Vision-Box for USD 320 million.

The pilot examines the wallet’s selective disclosure feature, allowing users to share only necessary identification details when checking in through Amadeus’s test system. This aligns with the EU’s privacy-by-design principles and supports the broader goals of the EUDI Wallet initiative.

The project is part of a larger EU-funded effort, with the European Commission allocating USD 46 million through the Digital Europe Programme. The EWC, comprising around 60 organisations, aims for full implementation of the EUDI Wallet across member states by 2026 according to idtechwire.com.

Recent developments in the ecosystem include new payment integration specifications and ongoing pilot programmes testing additional functionalities. These efforts aim to create a comprehensive digital identity solution capable of supporting use cases such as travel, authentication, payments, and document signing.

While the DVV-Amadeus pilot highlights potential benefits in the travel sector, such as more efficient check-in processes and enhanced data security, several challenges remain. Technical integration, standardisation across EU member states, and encouraging widespread user adoption will be important factors in determining the framework’s long-term viability and potential as a model for similar global initiatives.