Finland to introduce digital identification system





The identification app will work for both in-person and online interactions.

Finland is meanwhile also seeking to revamp the personal identity code system to enable gender-neutral social security numbers.

The government said gender-neutral personal identity codes will not change existing personal identity codes. They will be introduced in 2027 and issued to people born in or moving to Finland after that.

In addition to preventing gender-based discrimination, the government said its objective was to speed up the identity code process for foreign nationals.

Since 2019, the authorities have not considered driving permits valid in situations requiring a strong proof of identity.

The legislative proposals concerning both digital identity and personal identity codes are expected to reach Parliament in the autumn of 2022.