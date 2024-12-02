Finland-based logistics company runs pilot to identify customers online and offline

Mail services, package delivery, and cargo logistics are at the core of Posti’s business. The company delivers over 44 million customer packages yearly, and over 1.4 million consumers currently use Posti’s digital services, according to Nixu.

The private content of their services requires Posti to use strong authentication to identify their customers. Existing options for strong digital authentication include Finnish Bank Authentication, Mobile ID, and the Finnish ID card with a digital chip.

Posti conducted a pilot in the Sandbox of Trust project, where SisuID was used to solve some authentication issues. SisuID holds the necessary information about the user’s verified identity. Therefore, users could use the SisuID authentication app to verify their age when retrieving a package from Posti’s self-service parcel locker.

Plus, within the pilot, a concept was created where Posti would serve as a digital identity and authentication method registration point. For example, Posti could provide a specific authentication kiosk, where users could take a selfie and use an electronic reader to verify authenticity of their passport or ID-card. After that, the person could be registered with a digital identity and the person could activate a SisuID mobile authentication application there on the spot as a self-service. Optionally, users could go to a post office to show their passport to a clerk, who would use a passport reader to verify the authenticity of the passport and enroll the users in SisuID.

The simple use case of logging into online services was also tested, where the user could use the SisuID mobile app to authenticate access to Posti’s services instead of using a password. When logging in the first time, the SisuID was linked to the user’s Posti account. The user’s identity could now be connected to the same SisuID and to other service providers’ user accounts with the user's consent.

SisuID is expected to be rolled out to production in early 2020.