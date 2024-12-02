Finicity releases new ACH account verification API

In addition to the new ACH Account Verification offering, Finicity continues to deliver Financial Data APIs for the industry, including transaction and account data, account history and account statement aggregation.

Finicity is also the maker of the TxPUSH API, which makes it easier for developers to use the Finicity API platform to receive account and transaction data instantly.

Finicity is a financial data aggregator which allows consumers to access their data for software applications in areas like financial management, online lending, investing, payments and more.