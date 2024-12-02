FinGo reveals vein ID enabled vending machines

FinGo’s vein mapping tech ‘connects a person’s unique vein pattern to their identity, to enable a range of transactions including payments, access, and recently, identity verification.

Given the age verification service, FinGoVend claims that it is aiding the ‘unattended retail’ for age-restricted products such as alcoholic drinks, e-cigarettes, and vapes. Customers will ‘scan their finger, linking their unique vein pattern to their identity and digital wallet, before purchasing the product.

Company officials stated that brands can expand their reach with new direct to customer relationships. For the hospitality sector, it’s a new frictionless solution to managing age verification and adding additional revenue through more sales points. FinGo teamed up with the RBC Group, which is considered to introduce the first FinGoVend product.