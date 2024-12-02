Fingerprints supports Thales's fourth-gen biometric payment card

The new Thales solution, which features Fingerprints’ T-Shape sensor (T2) and biometric payment software platform, offers users advanced transaction speed, improved power efficiency, and enhanced security. It is also now ready for global volume mass deployment.





The T2 sensor module, part of Fingerprints’ FPC1300-series, of which it has shipped more than one million units, enables cost-effective production of biometric payment cards. Thanks to dual-row packaging, the biometric sensor has been tailored to allow easy integration using standard automated manufacturing processes. This is set to ensure reduced waste, optimise production capacity and throughput and lower related manufacturing costs.





Furthermore, the official announcement also stated that the new card comes with enhanced security features, including encryption, which adds additional privacy layers to the storage and communication of biometric data. The development of the fourth-generation card is an important milestone for the deployment of biometric payment cards at scale.





As innovation continues to lower market barriers, and with consumers expressing their preferences, banks are increasingly drawn to the potential of biometric payment cards. Those who capitalise on this opportunity could be able to surpass competitors, boosting customer acquisition, fortifying brand reputation, and mitigating fraud risks.





About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) is a biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. The company's solutions are found in various devices and applications and are used every day. It aims to provide safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.







In November 2023, Fingerprints partnered with IN Groupe to collaborate on the latter’s Smart Packaging Solutions (SPS). The collaboration intends to support global card manufacturers in expanding their production of contactless biometric cards. The payment cards integrate Fingerprints’ biometric sensors, software, and algorithms, providing decreased power consumption and improved biometric performance.



