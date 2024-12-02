Fingerprints solution featured in CardLab apps

The company has the support from the EU Commission under the Horizon 2020 program to implant a fingerprint sensor solution in all card types to boost security for online banking, ecommerce, e-government, payment, access and ID card solutions.

The card solutions CardLab are compliant with the new data protection regulations and protect the personal identity, as biometric data are stored in the card only and not in databases. Cardlab has decided to continue the use of technology and sensors from Fingerprints for security purposes.

CardLab is a technology provider to the powered smart card industry, developing and commercializing ISO 7810 compliant secure card.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric components that verify a person’s identity through analysis and matching of an individual’s unique fingerprint.