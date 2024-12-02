Fingerprints' payments biometric module passes Mastercard's security requirements

Having passed the former specifications in 2021, Fingerprints has proactively secured this updated approval to simplify the process for card manufacturers to launch second generation biometric payment cards. This development will minimise the time to market, lower related costs, and supports greater convenience and security for consumers making in-store purchases.

The test was performed in line with Mastercard’s stricter anti-spoofing capabilities for biometric payment cards, which were issued in 2021. The Fingerprint Test Assessment Summary (FTAS) for sensor vendors confirms the performance of features that enhance the security, privacy, and user experience for cardholders.

The second-generation T-Shape technology combines R&D investment with key learnings from successful market pilots and commercial rollouts. It delivers increased performance and power efficiency, enabling cost-effective biometric payment cards to be produced and integrated using standard manufacturing processes.