Fingerprints partners with Thales and Garanti BBVA





Following this announcement, the biometric payment card was developed in order to integrate securely and quickly with already existing bank infrastructures and Point-of-Sale (POS) systems. The process is expected to take place without new requiring upgrades.

In addition, the contactless biometric payment card has already been certified by multiple major EMV payment schemes. Throughout this launch, the companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and expectations of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the product launch

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) represents a global biometric company that was developed in order to provide a secure, fast, and efficient suite of solutions to its customers and clients around the world. The financial institution’s product portfolio was designed to be easily accessed and incorporated by clients in their devices and applications, providing them with the possibility to benefit from safe and convenient identification and authentication procedures.

Fingerprints’ biometric technology was designed to feature its T-shape sensor (T2) and the biometric payment software platform, and it is set to be combined with Thales’ extensive capability to optimise and bring improved payment experiences for clients. The incorporated capabilities will form a part of Garanti BBVA’s customer offerings in order to optimise their security, efficiency, and overall payment experience.

The biometric payment cards can be integrated with its partners’ payment products in order to enable cardholders to authenticate by using their fingerprints. The biometric sensor will scan as they tap their contactless card on the provided terminal, as the biometric data will be captured and matched, and the payment will be authenticated.

Garanti BBVA represents one of the largest private financial institutions in the region of Türkiye and it is set to continue its development process by incorporating the biometric payment card into its portfolio of products. At the same time, the bank aims to give its customers the possibility to access and benefit from secure contactless biometric transactions and be protected from multiple forms of fraud or other online threads.