Fingerprints partners with Flywallet





This collaboration allows the wearable tools provided by Flywallet to feature and incorporate Fingerprints’ biometric sensors, algorithms, and software.

The integration will enable the organisation to benefit from Fingerprins’ low power consumption and efficient performance sensors, which were designed to be multifunctional while enabling usage across a large range of different form factors and enhancing the privacy and safety of their European customers.

Furthermore, the partnership with Fingerprints will also provide Flywallet the possibility to improve the development process of a cyber risk-proof interface. This product will be designed to connect physical and digital identities, based on the simplicity and safety of biometric data.

By combining the biometric authentication product with its wearable technologies, Flywallet will ensure only the owner of the device can use it. Customers will be able to make easier and safer payments while having access to multiple key focus areas for Fingerprints. The company has dedicated business divisions for its client base, aimed at improving the privacy, convenience, and efficiency of payment processes, as well as the given access through biometric technology.

According to the press release, the proof-of-concept wearable product will be showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, from the 27th of February to the 2nd of March.











Fingerprints’ collaborations

Sweden-based biometrics company Fingerprints partnered with Infineon to launch a plug-and-play turnkey solution for biometric payment cards in November of 2022.

The aim of this deal was to facilitate the production of biometric smart cards through the comprehensive SECORA Pay Bio turnkey service. This tool incorporated Fingerprints’ FPC1323 sensor with its biometric software algorithm and Infineon’s upcoming SLC39B Secure Element. It also included a pre-certified Java Card operating system with Visa and Mastercard bio-applets.

The biometric smart card manufacturing procedure was simplified with the Biometric Coil on Module (BCoM) product provided by Infineon. The package is based on inductive coupling technology and enabled the reduction of the bill of material used in the creation of the process. Manufacturers were still able to rely on their existing equipment for the making of the biometric payment cards, but they had the possibility to scale up their volume production.

Earlier in the same month, Fingerprints signed a strategic deal with Tag Systems in order to launch biometric payment cards.

Following this partnership, the companies focused on launching an advanced biometric payment card service that was based on Fingerprints’ biometric technology. This was already embedded and incorporated in more than 30 pilots and commercial launches worldwide according to the press release published at the time. To facilitate the launch, the organisations leveraged Tag Systems’ payment card solutions and services based on the ST Microelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio and the second-generation pre-certified T-Shape (T2) sensor module and software platform offered by Fingerprints.