Fingerprints launches Smart´Nroll



According to the official press release, Smart´Nroll is intended to enable end-users to easily and securely register their fingerprints on their payment card. This is done in under a minute and at their convenience, located anywhere in the world.











Officials from Fingerprints comment that the overall experience of the cards starts with the first interaction, so it is essential the enrolment process is just as smooth as tapping to pay. The Smart´Nroll device enables both at-home and in-branch enrolment. The new commercial enrolment solution is ready for shipment and will support large-scale launches of biometric payment cards. The device is also compliant with all biometric cards supporting STPay-Topaz-Bio – a solution previously announced by Fingerprints and STMicroelectronics.





For new biometric payment card users, Smart´Nroll powers the payment card during the registration phase. The device features a user-friendly display, prompts, and a progress bar that transcends language barriers, ensuring accessibility for users worldwide during the registration phase. This adaptability is crucial for the global deployment of commercial launches.





Furthermore, the company states that the device is compatible with a unique re-use bank program, a replaceable battery and is compliant with multiple card configurations. Much like the cards themselves, Smart´Nroll is secure, ensuring that no personal fingerprint data is stored within the device, ensuring privacy in line with the GDPR.





About Fingerprints

Based in Sweden, Fingerprints is a biometrics company. Its solutions are found in millions of devices and applications, with the aim to provide safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch.







In December 2023, Fingerprints played an important role in the development of the new generation of Thales Gemalto biometric payment card. The Thales solution, which features Fingerprints’ T-Shape sensor (T2) and biometric payment software platform, offered users advanced transaction speed, improved power efficiency, and enhanced security. It was also ready for global volume mass deployment.



