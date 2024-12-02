Fingerprints joins IDEMIA to trial Japans first biometric payment card

This partnership represents a key milestone in the roll-out of biometric payment cards. Utilizing Fingerprints’ sensor technology, the pilot will run on Japan’s leading payment network, taking the region one step closer to commercial roll-out of biometric payment cards. The ongoing EMV migration in Japan, ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games, makes it a perfect testing ground for PIN-less and secure contactless payments, according to Fingerprints’ official press release.

IDEMIA’s F.Code solution, replaces PIN or signature authentication with a fingerprint. The trial is using a FPC1300-series sensor, has ultra-low power consumption, superior biometric performance, a key requirement for handling both contact and contactless transactions.