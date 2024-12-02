Fingerprints, IDEMIA to develop contactless payment cards

The companies have combined their features and knowledge to design a miniature biometric sensor in a payment card. The sensor is the recently announced T-shape(TM) module which is part of the FPC1300-series by Fingerprints.

For merchants, there are no infrastructure changes to carry out and for customers the authentication is done via IDEMIAs F-Code biometric authentication solution. Once the fingerprint is enrolled at the bank or at home, the user only needs to place a finger on the card to validate the payment transaction.