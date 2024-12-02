Fingerprints and Wibiocard partner for smart card solutions

According to the official announcement, WiBioCard has built a portfolio of different smart card products targeting large enterprises globally, integrating Fingerprints biometric technology. The products support secure authentication and verification, access and healthcare use cases. The smart cards also support password and PIN-free login to online services such ticketing and loyalty services through biometric verification.





These smart card products by WiBioCard feature Fingerprints’ biometric sensors, software and algorithm, benefiting from secure biometrics innovation. Fingerprints’ sensors are designed to be multifunctional to enable usage across a range of different form factors to enhance the security, privacy and user experience.







Officials from Fingerprints comment that the collaboration with WibioCard is supporting the global adoption of secure and convenient biometric smart cards. Working with WiBioCard and their wide portfolio of products enables end-users worldwide to experience innovative solutions firsthand that improve their daily lives.





Officials from WiBioCard stated that through WiBioCard’s logical and physical access solution, it can add another layer of security with biometric technology from Fingerprints. WiBioCard provides a versatile biometric smart card with an all-in-one solution for government documents, web access, and services like iVoting while ensuring privacy compliance knowing that users’ identity and sensitive information are protected by biometric technology.





About WiBioCard

WiBioCard is a Hi-Tech company developing a smart card protected by an embedded biometric sensor, which counteracts fraud and increases the security of the smart card. The company protects its product innovations, generated by in-house R&D internationally, through patents with international validity. All markets in which the company will position itself will be addressed through unique Go-To- Market strategies. WiBioCard will sell both full authentication solutions and smart cards and inlays, depending on the application of the cards and the end user.

