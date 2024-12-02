Fingerprints and IN Groupe launch biometric payment card

This development aims to assist global card manufacturers in scaling up production of next-generation payment cards. The market for biometric payment cards is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by consumer preferences for contactless transactions.

To facilitate this growth, Fingerprints and IN Groupe partnered in November 2023 to streamline the manufacturing process, enhancing reliability and reducing costs. With the involvement of the SPS brand, these next-generation cards are now prepared for mass global distribution.





Fingerprints' second-generation T-Shape® (T2) sensor module and software platform, integrated into SPS’s cards, feature ultra-low power consumption and advanced biometric performance. This technology is based on STMicroelectronics STPay-Topaz-Bio solution. In 2023, Fingerprints achieved the milestone of shipping one million sensors specifically for biometric payment cards, demonstrating the robustness and reliability of their technology.

The new biometric payment cards incorporate technical support for card construction, milling and embedding, and certification, which are essential for product deployment and will be a focus in the coming quarters.





About the companies

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) is a leading biometrics company based in Sweden. Their solutions are widely used in various devices and applications, providing secure and convenient identification and authentication. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

IN Groupe is a European specialist in identities, payment methods, and digital services, managing and protecting sensitive data. The group operates five brands: IN Groupe for government and administration identity solutions, SPS for electronic components and package solutions, Surys for optical and holographic components, GSI for security inks, and Nexus for secure identity solutions.