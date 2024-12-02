Fingerprint scanning is more popular than facial recognition

RichRelevance surveyed over 2,000 consumers on both sides of the Atlantic about how technology can impact their in-store shopping experience, highlighting a difference between what shoppers thought was ‘cool’ and ‘creepy’.

Despite being open to new things, UK shoppers are less comfortable with more invasive technologies such a facial recognition software that would identify them to a staff member once in-store.

As well as appreciating fingerprint technology to pay for goods, almost half (47.5%) would welcome the technology if it also allowed them to get automatic home delivery.

Also, 62% of shoppers polled want to be able to scan a product on their device to see product reviews and recommendations for other items they may like, while 52% of shoppers are open to receiving pop up offers on their mobile device, triggered when they enter a store.