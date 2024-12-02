Fingerprint Cards reveals touchless authentication platform

The new platform, which can be leveraged independently or as part of a multimodal biometric authentication solution together with fingerprint touch sensors, functions indoors or outside, in daylight or in rain. Fingerprints’ touchless solution is beneficial for multiple use cases including mobile devices, payments, automotive and access.

Fingerprints’ Touchless 2.0 solution has three times better FRR than the previous generation and works from a comfortable distance of up to 50cm without the need for visual feedback (i.e. no guide that face and eyes need to be placed within), according to the official press release.

*FRR = measures how often the biometrics will wrongfully reject the valid biometric in the matching algorithm