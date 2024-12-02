Fingerprint Cards, Precise Biometrics add fingerprint sensor to 360 smartphone

China-based brand 360 is newly established, its phones were previously branded Qiku. FPC noted that already received as well as expected revenues in 2016 that relate to sales of FPC1035 for this smartphone model are included in FPCs communicated revenue guidance of 7,000-8,500 MSEK for 2016.

Precise Biometrics has also confirmed that its algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices, Precise BioMatch Mobile, was through cooperation with FPC integrated in the new Chinese smartphone.