Fingerprint Cards acquires Delta ID to expand its reach in biometrics

The acquisition of the Californian based company means that Fingerprints expands its business and its technology portfolio with biometric security solutions based on the human eye. The transaction, which is expected to close during spring 2017, is subject to regulatory approvals.

Delta ID develops and deliver biometric identity and authentication solutions based on iris recognition technology. The company`s ActiveIRIS(TM) system is an iris recognition system that applies for mobile phones, PCs, tablets and vehicles. The system includes a cloud based solution. The ActiveIRIS(TM) system is also certified for use with Aadhaar. Aadhaar is implemented by the Indian government and has about 1.2 billion users, according to a press release on Yahoo Finance.

Delta ID is based in Newark, Silicon Valley, California. The company was founded in 2011 and has 15 employees. Existing customers include Samsung, HP and Fujitsu. Through the acquisition Delta ID will be integrated into Fingerprints` organizational structure and employees from both companies will be co-located when possible.