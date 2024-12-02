FinCEN has issued a notice urging financial institutions to be vigilant in identifying and reporting suspicious activity involving CVC kiosks.

CVC kiosks refer to ATM-like devices or electronic terminals that allow customers to exchange real (or fiat) currency for virtual currency and vice versa.

While these kiosks provide a convenient method for accessing convertible virtual currency (CVC), they are also being exploited by malicious actors, including scammers who mislead victims into making payments through these kiosks. The risk of illegal activity increases when CVC kiosk operators do not comply with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).

Illicit activities involving CVC kiosks include fraud, certain types of cybercrime, which are among the US Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism National Priorities. Additionally, according to the notice, in 2024, the FBI’s IC3 received more than 10.956 complaints reporting the use of CVC kiosks, with reported victim losses of approximately USD 246.7 million. This represents a 99% increase in the number of complaints and a 31% increase in reported victim losses from 2023.

The current notice provides an overview of typologies associated with illicit activity involving CVC kiosks. Additionally, it highlights the rise in scam payments facilitated by these kiosks, including tech and customer support scams and bank imposter scams.

Key findings from the notice

Some findings from the notice include: