FinCause partners with iDenfy





Following this announcement, iDenfy’s KYC suite will optimise FinCause’s client onboarding process, which will also ensure regulatory compliance and overall security against financial crime.

The partnership will also allow for more conversions through a simple, four-step verification procedure for B2B clients across the European Economic Area (EEA) and Asian companies operating in the EEA. In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the FinCause x iDenfy collaboration

As a new EMI, FinCause is committed to providing reliable, safe, and efficient payment solutions, while also keeping a strong focus on regulatory compliance and client support. This strategic deal with iDenfy will ensure that only legitimate users access the services of FinCause, while also minimising the risk of financial losses and protecting clients’ sensitive data and information.

In addition, iDenfy’s identity verification software incorporates the latest international compliance standards, and it is set to protect FinCause’s customer onboarding activities. The partnership will also allow FinCause to overcome geographical limitations by onboarding clients from different regions and areas globally, while also ensuring that they meet the laws necessary for global payments.

Together with 24/7 manual verification review checks, iDenfy will provide 99% guaranteed user onboarding accuracy and fast re-verification processes if needed to double-check the individual. The features are expected to ensure that clients are obtained securely and without delay, which represents a critical requirement for FinCause’s overall global B2B operations. Furthermore, the partnership will position FinCause as a reliable provider of international financial tools, especially in an industry where trust, privacy, and security are paramount.

FinCause’s goal is to provide dependable, safe, and efficient payment products to its B2B clients. By collaborating with iDenfy, the firm will deliver a robust fraud prevention system, task management, and full regulatory compliance. According to the official press release, as FinCause continues to develop, the company also plans to integrate additional services from iDenfy in order to further improve its compliance and security measures.





For more information about iDenfy, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.