Financial malware still high in China, report says

In a study of cybersecurity in 76 countries by tech research organisation Comparitech, China received a score of 29 in 2020, compared with 41 in 2019. The metric reflects the chances of an attack, including malware and cryptominers, based on the percentage of users attacked during the third quarter of 2019. The lower the score, the less risky the situation.

However, the world’s second-largest economy also ranked fifth in terms of financial malware attacks, behind Belarus, Uzbekistan, South Korea and Tajikistan. The ranking was based on the percentage of attacks in the third quarter of 2019, when 1.2% of Chinese citizens were under attack, compared with 2.9% in Belarus.

China adopted a tough cybersecurity law in 2017, with dozens of departmental rules introduced in the following years. But instead of enhancing security, the regulations have faced growing concerns over individual and institutional privacy as Beijing strengthens its power as an internet regulator.