FIME to support new China UnionPay standards

The TEEi is a virtual platform that will communicate with the N3 TEE to control and manage the storage of applications within a smart mobile device, such as a mobile handset or set-top-box. The combination of the two TEEs creates a security barrier for trusted applications, such as mobile payments and the protection of premium content.

Providing consulting services, FIME will analyse the specification to create the required test plan and develop a test tool that can be used to certify products to the TEEi and N3 TEE standards. FIME’s global ISO 17025 laboratories will certify mobile devices, validating their compliance to the standards and confirming that they will perform as intended once launched.

China UnionPay is developing the new standards to ensure that all mobile payments, in particular near field communication (NFC) transactions, are secure.

