Fime supports the latest EMV 3DS specs

Based on the information provided in the press release, Fime’s laboratory and testing platform can be leveraged by vendors looking to migrate to 3DS v2.3.1.1 (EMV 3-D Secure), which includes improved support for Secure Payment Confirmation (SPC) and automated out-of-band (OOB) authentication features.

The upgraded version of the specification seeks to promote increasingly secure and convenient ecommerce authentication and further reduce cart abandonment.





Fime’s EMV 3DS qualification details

As detailed in the announcement, the new qualification builds on Fime’s existing stack of EMV 3DS services, including support for 3DS Server and Access Control Server (ACS) testing against EMV 3DS v2.3.1.1. Following this certification, Fime offers extensive testing services for all four core EMV 3DS modules in alignment with the most recent specifications. What is more, vendors are enabled to cooperate with Fime’s experts towards achieving compliance with version 2.2. of the EMV 3DSspeficiations.











When commenting on the news, Noël Catherine, VP of Services at Fime advised that as consumer demand for a simple payment process increases, merchants need to provide a hassle-free checkout experience in order to combat cart abandonment without having security compromised. As market adoption of EMV 3DS has seen vast growth recently, the spokesperson believes this to be an appropriate time for stakeholders to migrate to EMV 3DS v2.3.1.1 and better the customer experience.

Further adding on this, the spokesperson said that as an EMVCo Associate and member of FIDO Alliance and W3C, Fime is looking forward to contributing to the evolution of payment authentication specifications. Per their statement, this work provides the company’s experts with an extensive view of the company and enables them to support stakeholders in meeting industry best practices.

The announcement further highlights that Fime is on the lookout for vendors looking to certify their Split SDK module in line with the latest version of the EMV 3DS specifications, detailing that early adopters are be enabled to benefit from direct engagement with EMVCo and collaborate with Fime to shape their testing experience.





Fime offering and strategy

Per the press release information, Fime helps its clients to create and launch solutions that are trusted and secure with consulting and testing services in payments, smart mobility, biometrics, authentication, and Open Banking, offering global cross-industry perspective, local insights, and heritage in testing and certification. Fime’s consultants seek to provide transformative business expertise, collaborating with companies worldwide to define, design, deliver, and test their products and services.