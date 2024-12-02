Fime seeks to replace passwords with FIDO biometric accreditation in Taiwan

Now accredited by the FIDO Alliance Biometric Component Certification Program, the company is supporting APAC device manufacturers, and biometric component and software providers with local services. The accreditation allows local stakeholders to confirm the performance and security of their fingerprint and facial biometric solutions as they seek to replace passwords.

The FIDO Alliance aims to move the world beyond passwords, remove the risk of data breaches, and create a frictionless user experience with technologies such as biometrics. By offering expert consultancy to the ecosystem and testing biometric products in line with FIDO Alliance criteria, experts like Fime moving one step towards the uptake of stronger authentication solutions.