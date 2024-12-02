This certification allows the company to assess and validate identity verification vendors’ Document Authenticity and Face Verification solutions, contributing to fraud prevention efforts while ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Growing concerns over deepfakes drive standardisation

The introduction of FIDO’s IDV Programme comes in the context of increasing concerns about AI-driven fraud. According to the official press release, despite over 70 billion digital identity verification checks conducted in 2024, more than half of users remain worried about the risks posed by deepfakes and other fraudulent activities. The programme establishes a unified accreditation process to ensure remote identity verification solutions are secure and resistant to manipulation.

A representative from Fime stated that remote identity verification is essential for sectors such as banking and digital ID enrolment, given the rapid advancements in deepfake technology. The official highlighted the importance of FIDO IDV Certification in helping service providers ensure that their vendors deliver reliable, validated solutions capable of protecting users and mitigating risk.

Officials from the FIDO Alliance emphasised that the certification programme is designed to strengthen security during onboarding and enrolment processes. They noted that, alongside biometric component certification, this initiative aims to reduce reliance on traditional passwords while enhancing security and user experience.





Other developments from Fime

In essence, Fime’s new accreditation reinforces its role in the digital identity ecosystem, offering expertise in identity verification evaluation, biometrics, and authentication. In October 2024, Fime announced that it was offering testing services aligned with the EMV® C-8 Contactless Kernel Specification.

This advancement was expected to simplify the development, testing, and deployment of new contactless payment terminals for vendors, merchants, and solution providers. The EMV Contactless Kernel specification was designed to make contactless payment acceptance easier by eliminating the need for multiple scheme-specific kernels.