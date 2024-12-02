Fime qualified as EMV 3DS compliance services provider

Fime’s test suite is now enabled to support vendors and schemes with the addressing of all areas related to the EMV 3DS (3-D Secure) ecosystem and specifications. By providing a full complement of EMV 3DS pre-compliance and compliance services via its accredited laboratories, Fine can support its customers with an expedited, simplified, and guided testing journey.





Fime’s EMV 3DS test platform and offering

As per information provided in the press release, Fime’s EMV 3DS test platform is already supporting 3DS Server, Access Control Server (ACS), and Software Development Kit (SDK) testing, and following this announcement, EMVco has qualified it to support 3DS Directory Server (DS) testing in line with both the V2.1 and V2.2 test plans.

When it was looking to achieve the qualification. Fime worked alongside software solution provider Netcetera and tested the compliance of its solution against a multitude of both market and payment network requirements. Daniela Noveska, Senior Scrum Master at Netcetera advised that the company was looking for a partner to test and certify their 3DS products and that together with Fime, Netcetera managed to have its 3DS Directory Server compliance project implemented successfully.











Raphaël Guilley, VP of Solutions at Fime added that the Netcetera collaboration enabled Fime to have their platform qualified for Directory Server testing, meaning that the company can now provide payment networks and other stakeholders a complete scope of services to address their EMV 3DS testing compliance needs. What is more, the announcement marks a step forward in Fime’s mission of offering full end-to-end services in the ecosystem, so as to support both domestic and international schemes in being aligned with the 3DS framework with a process that is simplified and expedited.

Based on announcement information, the company’s EMV 3DS test platform is powered by the cloud-based, future-proof testing platform Fime Test Factory and offers customers a tool that is automated, digitised and fully customisable in order to simplify testing processes, while simultaneously helping reduce both costs and time to market.

The company was also qualified in November 2022 to support ACS and 3DS Server testing as part of EMVCo’s Early Adopter Program, in line with EMV 3DS V2.3.1, and, as detailed in the press release, Fime is planning to support V2.3.1 for all modules in the months to come.

Fime helps customers to create and launch solutions by providing consulting and testing services in payments, smart mobility, biometrics, authentication and Open Banking. The company provides a global, cross-industry perspective as well as local insights in testing and certification and partners with organisations throughout the world to define, design, deliver and test their products and services.