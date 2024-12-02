Fime partners with eftpos on migration to ecommerce payment authentication

This initiative will help eftpos to reduce time to market for its members and enable seamless and secure authentication experiences when shopping online.

Fime’s online testing solution, consulting support, and managed services are enabling eftpos to share the benefits of digital onboarding with stakeholders, including:

Reduced testing time through automated end-to-end testing of Access Control Servers (ACS), and 3DS Servers.

Onboarding through web access.

A cloud-based solution, enabling 24/7 tool availability and multiple users to collaborate in real-time.

Reduced time to market.

Fime also enables eftpos to integrate new test scenarios and value-added services over time.