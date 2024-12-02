FIME joins EMVCo Board of Advisors

The BoA provides business feedback to the standards body and supports the Executive Committee in its discussions and specification enhancements surrounding EMV migration globally, the next generation of EMV, mobile point of sale (mPOS) and tokenization.

EMVCo is the EMV technical body collectively owned by American Express, Discover, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay and Visa. FIME joined EMVCo as a Technical Associate in 2013 to follow and contribute to its work.

FIME is a provider of consulting services, certification and tools. It enables customers to bring card and mobile transactions services to market using secure chip or cloud-based solutions.