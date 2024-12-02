FIME introduces online testing portal for NFC

Mobile network operators (MNO) and NFC service providers can now validate the security of their sensitive and basic NFC applications.

The primary function of the portal is CAP File analysis. Due to the sensitivity of testing the CAP File – an NFC application’s bytecode which contains intellectual property – the file is automatically encrypted on the client’s machine before it is uploaded to the testing platform and stored on a secure server. Testing this file confirms that the NFC application conforms to the relevant industry security standards.

FIME is a provider of technical training and consulting, technology design, test tools and certification testing. It enables US customers to bring EMV chip card and mobile transactions services to market using secure contact and contactless EMV, near field communication (NFC), trusted service manager (TSM), trusted execution environment (TEE) and host card emulation (HCE) technologies.