Fime has developed a tool for interoperable and scalable testing of mobile solutions in local sectors like retail, travel, and healthcare.

Fime, in partnership with Consult Hyperion, enables clients to develop secure payments, smart mobility, and digital identity solutions. The companies provide a global industry perspective with local insights and have a track record in strategic consulting, test platforms, and testing services.

Fime has played an important role in updating Japan's electronic digital identity (eDI) ecosystem. Using its expertise in transforming intricate standards into actionable solutions, Fime has created a customised Digital Identity Reader Test Suite that includes support for the Japanese language. This development enables vendors to ensure their solutions comply with both international and national standards for device-to-device data transfer. As a result, it strengthens Japan’s position in secure, user-centric identity verification while promoting interoperability and increasing user adoption.

Advancing secure digital identity initiatives

The My Number Card serves to access administrative services and verify identity through stored information, such as the holder’s name, birthdate, and photograph. To aid Japan in shifting from physical to digital credentials on smartphones, Fime has created a tool that facilitates interoperable and scalable testing of mobile solutions tailored for local applications. This initiative builds on Fime’s global involvement in digital identity programs, further establishing its position in trusted and inclusive eID ecosystems.

Fime’s Digital Identity Reader Test Suite facilitates conformance validation and plays an important role in aligning the My Number Card framework with the ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021 standard.

Fime’s Digital Identity solutions are instrumental in optimising and speeding up the implementation of secure digital identity projects globally, ensuring compliance with local and regional regulations. Additionally, Fime’s expert consultants assist vendors in the development, improvement, and successful certification of their products.