FIME and KEOLABS enter strategic alliance

The partnership aims at sharing expertise and offerings to deliver advanced testing services and solutions for the electronic Machine Readable Travel Documents (eMRTD) and electronic driving licenses markets.

The e-identity testing solutions will enable customers to perform in-house verification of all technology implementations that are covered by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), and the ISO/IEC 18013 standards.

The collaboration will enables FIME and KEOLABS customers to confirm a product’s conformance to industry requirements, prior to submission for official certification by an independent advanced secure chip testing laboratory.

A range of testing services for eMRTD and electronic driving licenses will also be promoted under the agreement. These services include physical durability testing (for example climate, bending, abrasion, impact, x-ray and chemical), analog, electrical and electromagnetic disturbance (EMD) performance and digital protocol and application level implementation verification.

FIME is a provider of consulting services, certification and tools. It enables customers to bring card and mobile transactions services to market using chip or cloud-based solutions.

KEOLABS is a provider of tools and services for testing microcontroller and component implementation.