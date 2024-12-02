FIME and 7Layers enter strategic alliance

The collaboration provides consultancy, test tools, certification and laboratory services. It covers standards that devices must comply with before secure NFC services like mobile payments can be deployed.

Both companies also offer test tools that cover both network dependent and network independent NFC test requirements for device and service pre-certification and formal approval.

FIME is a provider of consulting services, certification and tools. It enables customers to bring card and mobile transactions services to market using secure chip or cloud-based solutions.